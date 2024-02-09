Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.95 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $19.95 billion and $9,760.74 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,613,928,912 coins and its circulating supply is 35,442,023,776 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,599,737,145.585 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.53739222 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $12,498.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.