XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and $1.45 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00546609 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $992,998.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

