Yü Group (LON:YU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($14.79) and last traded at GBX 1,155 ($14.48). 31,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($14.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,217.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,085.82. The company has a market capitalization of £188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,812.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About Yü Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy data insights and analytics, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

