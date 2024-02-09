Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

YUM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,859. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

