Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Yum China Stock Down 1.8 %

YUMC stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,156,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

