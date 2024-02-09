Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 5.8%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 2,887,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,567,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Zephyr Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Articles

