Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $122.62. 2,442,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.80. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

