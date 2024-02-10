338,000 Shares in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Purchased by Broadcrest Asset Management LLC

Broadcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 338,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,000. EVI Industries makes up approximately 9.0% of Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC owned 2.67% of EVI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 473.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,926 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 13,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,108. EVI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter.

In other EVI Industries news, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EVI Industries news, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $37,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,718 shares in the company, valued at $117,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,507 shares of company stock worth $239,206 over the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

