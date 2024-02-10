Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMBU. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 32.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 255,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIMBU remained flat at $11.07 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

