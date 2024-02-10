AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares traded.
AIX.V Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.
AIX.V Company Profile
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIX.V
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for AIX.V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX.V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.