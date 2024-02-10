Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Aixtron Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

