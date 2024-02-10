Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $36.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00021089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,582,937 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.