Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $35.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00082973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00021050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,595,236 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.