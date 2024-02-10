Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $160.06 on Friday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -287.10%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

