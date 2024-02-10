Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.0986 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $98.64 million and $1.73 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019281 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005251 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.