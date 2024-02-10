American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

