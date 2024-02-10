American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.76. 419,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

