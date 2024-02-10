American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.76. 419,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $114.81. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $139.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

