Analyzing Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Nitto Denko 10.61% 10.15% 7.96%

Risk and Volatility

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.52 billion 2.10 $188.00 million N/A N/A Nitto Denko $6.88 billion 1.83 $807.88 million $2.32 18.86

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Nitto Denko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Nitto Denko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nitto Denko 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nitto Denko pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

