Analyzing Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.87% 14.83% 6.94% Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.44 billion 2.40 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Safety Shot $6.20 million 24.47 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.37

This table compares Kenvue and Safety Shot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kenvue and Safety Shot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Summary

Kenvue beats Safety Shot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.