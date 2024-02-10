ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.45

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.45 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.17 ($0.20). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 827,018 shares changing hands.

ANGLE Trading Up 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.83. The stock has a market cap of £42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

