Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.04

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $675,793.91 and $97.04 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00028313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

