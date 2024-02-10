Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85.51

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $676,316.08 and $85.51 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00084520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00027595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

