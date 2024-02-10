Ark Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.43 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $159.73 million and $27.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001423 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,806,178 coins and its circulating supply is 178,806,946 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

