Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $111.29 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

