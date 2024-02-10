Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

ARW stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,930,000 after buying an additional 84,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,798,000 after buying an additional 100,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,602,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

