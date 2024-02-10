Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.20 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $111.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $108.77 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,602,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

