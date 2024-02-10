ASD (ASD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $32.56 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015591 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.49 or 0.99958078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00183984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009878 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05047273 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,559,636.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

