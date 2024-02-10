AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0 million-$267.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.4 million.

AudioCodes Stock Up 0.7 %

AUDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 95,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 710.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

