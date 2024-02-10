Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $720.04

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 720.04 ($9.03) and traded as high as GBX 728.80 ($9.14). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 720.40 ($9.03), with a volume of 1,133,623 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($8.96) price objective for the company.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.26. The firm has a market cap of £6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,851.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.