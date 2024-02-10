Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $40.20 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $40.20 or 0.00084250 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and $687.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00021432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,505,422 coins and its circulating supply is 367,472,512 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

