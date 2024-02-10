Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.42.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,220. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,846,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.