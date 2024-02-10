Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,060. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

