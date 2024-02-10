BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.47. 958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans.

