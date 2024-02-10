Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.18.

BAX stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 4,745,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,103. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

