Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.18.

BAX stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

