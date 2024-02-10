Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.18.

Get Baxter International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $54,127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 480,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.