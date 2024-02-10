BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.190-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1 billion-$18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.6 billion. BCE also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.742 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,577,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 82,399 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $117,492,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

