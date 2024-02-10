Beaumont Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBND. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,205,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 381,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 274,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 105,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

