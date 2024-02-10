Beaumont Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,243 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

