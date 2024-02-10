Beaumont Capital Management LLC Takes $916,000 Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KCE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.85. 7,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,828. The stock has a market cap of $169.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $103.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

