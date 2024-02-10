Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Belden updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Belden Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BDC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 518,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,472. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Insider Activity at Belden

Institutional Trading of Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Belden

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.