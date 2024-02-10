Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.0 million-$520.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.3 million. Belden also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.02. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Belden by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,358,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

