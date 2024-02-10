Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Belden updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 518,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Belden has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

