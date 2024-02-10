Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.30 million. Belden also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Belden Stock Down 1.2 %

Belden stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 518,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belden by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

