Betterment LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.26. 266,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,240. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.