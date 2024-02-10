BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.090-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.09-$2.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BILL from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.95.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Down 13.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,555,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.