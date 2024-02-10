BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-$309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.01 million. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.090-2.310 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BILL from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.95.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,555,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,214. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15.

In other news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

