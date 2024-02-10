Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of BIOX opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $852.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

