Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $16.23 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $16.23 million and $37,876.44 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00115181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00034549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007459 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.